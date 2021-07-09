Tiffany and Brady Turner have done it again. As founders of Adrift Hospitality, a Washington-based, sustainability-driven B corporation generating innovative lodging, eateries and products, their newest venture is the Bowline Hotel on Astoria’s riverfront.
The boutique hotel, just east of Buoy Brewing Company, at the foot of 9th Street, encompasses a former fishery and its adjacent icehouse. It is the sixth lodging property for Adrift Hospitality and its second hotel in Oregon. Long known for unique, affordable, lean and clean, industrial design inclinations, the $5.4-million dollar Bowline is a slight departure from their other properties.
“This project has been super exciting as it is something that we haven’t done before and that has presented lots of challenges and opportunities,” said Tiffany. “It’s the first time we’ve repurposed a property that wasn’t formerly lodging and in turning a historic building into luxury accommodations.”
Even though entering a more upscale hotel market, there’s no mistaking Adrift Hospitality’s character.
“Many people ask who our designer is, and I’m always eager to tell them how amazing Brady is and people are shocked to know that the owner/founder and designer are the same person,” Tiffany said, referring to the taste in décor and design incorporated in Adrift Hospitality’s strategies from the onset, with the construction and development of the Inn at Discovery Coast at Long Beach in 2004. “We’ve always wanted to be unlike any other hotel.”
Travelers enthusiastically responded, and, in turn, helped propel an enterprise of hotels, eateries, a spa, and, in 2018, Adrift craft distillery. Bowline too, integrates the distinct flavor that attracts so many.
“Our vision has always been to create unique spaces that are authentic to place and allow people to experience more than just an overnight stay,” Tiffany added. “Brady and the rest of our team have done a brilliant job of designing our most luxurious hotel to date, while still retaining the character of the cannery and its maritime setting.”
Typical of Adrift Hospitality, the integrity of the original cannery structure has been preserved with exposed beams, sealed concrete floors on the ground level and plank wood flooring on the second story. Gathering places are incorporated indoors and out, with decks and patio areas. A large deck between the main building and the ice house has a fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs for leisurely lounging and the ice house itself has a boardroom that can accommodate 25 people. The lobby cocktail bar, The Knot, serves delectable bites, craft beers and spirits, and features a locally milled hemlock log bar top, salvaged from a cranberry bog and estimated to have been buried for upwards of 300 years.
Cognizant of fun and conveniences for guests, hotel services include mobile check in, valet parking, an electric vehicle charging station, bicycles, Wi-Fi, 24/7 staffed reception, room service, in-room electric kettles for tea and a coffee French press. Panoramic barrel saunas overlooking the Columbia can be reserved by the hour — perfect for spotting cormorants, sea lions, gulls, and eagles, along with the thrill of viewing passing ships — dramatic in daylight and romantic lit up at night.
All 38 guest rooms and two spacious suites feature king beds and gas fireplaces along with smart TVs, large windows, private balcony or patio access, a cozy throw blanket, comfy hooded jersey bathrobes, and eco-friendly bath amenities. Select guest rooms feature freestanding soaking tubs. Contemporary Scandinavian-style furnishings and design details such as local artwork, custom lighting and area rugs enhance the feeling of being in a special place.
It’s not only design aspects that are distinctive to Adrift Hospitality, but the holistic, and even joyful, approach to business that is meant to resonate with guests, employees and the community to inspire and engage with each other and the environment. Choices, from linens to food and amenities are conscientious, taking the effort to find organic and sustainable products. Astoria Coffee Company and Astoria Tea Company beverages, Audrey Long Ceramics, Sackcloth & Ashes blankets, Juju Papers, Shift + Wheeler aprons and bags and Bull in China barware are a few of the local partnerships that add to Bowline’s nod to Pacific Northwest ambiance.
The Turners and Adrift Hospitality have maintained a “we’re all in this together” philosophy meant to encourage synergism and support of local artists, artisans, fishers, food growers and suppliers, and local businesses as well, in revitalizing local communities. The Bowline project itself was a cooperative effort spawning Bowline Investors, a group that included Luke Colvin and Dave Kroening, of Buoy Beer, Tiffany Turner of Adrift Hospitality, and other regional investors.
“We’re so happy to be a part of Astoria’s riverfront renaissance,” Tiffany said. “It’s such an amazing place, with a thriving downtown within walking distance from Bowline. We look forward to sharing with our guests the beauty and history of Astoria and the Columbia River.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.