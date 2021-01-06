ASTORIA — Panache Hair & Nail Lounge in Astoria announces a new product line called Ouidad, meant for curly and frizzy hair. Owner of the salon, Caitlin Saraniero, has had her shop at 261 West Marine Drive for seven years. The location includes off-street parking. For more information, contact panachehairstyles@gmail.com or visit Panache Hair & Nail Lounge In Astoria on Facebook.
Panache Hair & Nail Lounge announces new product line
