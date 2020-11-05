The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its shop local campaign, “Elf on the Shelf,” on Facebook.
David Reid, the chamber’s executive director, will visit 20 local businesses dressed in elf attire and showcase gift items and ideas in photos. The chamber will release one of these photos per day leading up to Christmas in order to promote each participating business. In 2019, almost 30,000 people saw the campaign on the chamber’s Facebook page.
The cost is $50 to participate and it’s first-come, first-served for chamber members only. For more information and to sign up to participate, email David@oldoregon.com and reference #ShopLocalElf.
