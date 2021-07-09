With summer upon us, families flock to Cannon Beach for family fun, and Surfsand Resort has added a new feature to its already packed kids’ program this season. It’s brought on Zack Lyons, a kite concierge, to help folks enjoy kite flying on the sandy beach.
Jennifer Grosclaude, general manager of the Surfsand Resort, described the role.
“Zack is a one-person kite festival who will help guests of all levels of experience flying kites with the stunning backdrop of Haystack Rock,” Grosclaude said. “He works with our guests to ensure they feel comfortable flying kites on the sometimes windy coastline here in Cannon Beach.”
They created this role, Grosclaude explained, as they are always looking for new ways to enhance their activities for guests. “Because Cannon Beach has long been a destination for kite flyers and general outdoor fun, we wanted to leverage Zack’s expertise.”
The unique and brightly colored kites are from the Kite Factory at the north end of Cannon Beach. Grosclaude said they want to support local businesses and also refer people to the toy store, Child’s Play, all the time.
Kiting for a living
Lyons has been flying kites since 2018. “As I got better at flying, I would try to help people on the beach with kites,” he said.
Now he does it for a living. Whereas his emphasis is on the kids’ program, he helps any guest who wants to fly.
“A lot of people are almost cautious about flying kites,” Lyons said. “My goal is to set people up for success and have a good time.”
One of Lyons’ favorite quotes about kite flying is from professional kiter, John Barresi.
“When people fly, they’re showing the better part of themselves,” Barresi said. “Your chin is up, you’re looking up and your heart is open and you’re playing with this tension in the line. Your mind goes calm.”
Lyons said, “It’s also getting people off their phones and their game systems and getting them outside. It’s also something that requires focus. You can’t be thinking about your problems when you are flying a kite because you have to make sure it doesn’t fall.”
He added, “I want people to have fun and have a good time and experience flying kites.”
According to Grosclaude, in addition to the new kite flying, Surfsand keeps youngsters active with a variety of activities, “including seasonal nightly bonfires, complimentary beach cruiser bikes, Saturday ice cream social, seasonal weekly beach weenie roast and cookies and cold milk at the front desk.”
Ideal destination
During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Cannon Beach and many resorts, restaurants, and shops were effectively closed or at reduced capacity. Once reopened, help wanted signs were in many business windows along the coast.
“Obviously the first several months of the pandemic were challenging as the coast was closed, but — as we’ve opened up — we’re finding that the coast is the ideal destination for those seeking to breathe in the fresh coastal air,” Grosclaude said about how Surfsand managed through the pandemic. “We are very fortunate that our guests continue to feel that Surfsand is a safe destination for their families.”
“Like many of our peers in the hospitality industry, we’re finding challenges in hiring,” Grosclaude continued. “We’re very fortunate to have wonderful team members, many of which have been with us for a long time, who continue to deliver memorable experiences for our guests.”
They also have longtime guests who have come back, and their kids program is a part of that. Grosclaude said, “We really lean into our kids’ programming so that we continue to deliver a positive guest experience. While we always love and welcome new visitors, it’s incredibly fulfilling to see bookings based on referrals or familiar faces in the lobby.”
