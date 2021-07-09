Stress is inevitable in operating any business. Customers complain, cash flow isn’t enough to cover the expenses, high impact decisions must be made, employees don’t show up for work, you can’t find qualified help, workload requires more than 60 hours a week, family complains you’re never home and the list of possible stressors goes on and on. Stress causes anxiety which can lead to burn out, illness, business failure or family problems.
Here are some basic ideas that might help relieve some business stress and anxiety:
Prioritize tasks and do the important ones first even if they are unpleasant. Do those tasks when your energy is at its highest. Follow the unpleasant tasks with something you enjoy doing that moves your business forward. It’s not healthy to avoid a stressful situation that needs to be addressed, but you may be surprised by the number of stressors in your life that you can eliminate.
- Learn how to say “no.” Know your limits and stick to them. Whether in your personal or professional life, taking on more than you can handle is a surefire recipe for stress. Distinguish between the “shoulds” and the “musts” and, when possible, say “no” to taking on too much.
- Avoid people who stress you out. If someone consistently causes stress in your life, limit the amount of time you spend with that person, or end the relationship.
- Limit the amount of social media. Don’t get sucked into the vortex of negativity or taking political sides when you check your Facebook page, or other social media. It is just not worth the emotional investment and energy. Read a book instead.
- Take control of your environment. If the 24/7 news cycle makes you anxious, turn off the TV or alerts on your mobile devices. If summer traffic stresses you out, take the back roads. If you don’t like to be around crowds at Fred Meyer, Safeway, Costco and other retailers, shop early in the morning or mid-afternoon on a weekday.
Eliminate the tasks that are unnecessary to successfully operating your business like checking email multiple times a day, or reading text messages as soon as they come in. Delegate tasks that can be done by someone else. This also gives your staff the feeling of empowerment, and being a decision-maker in your business, which builds loyalty and retention. Many time management tools are available to help you plan each day so important tasks get done on time and correctly.
Maintain a healthy lifestyle. That means making time to exercise, eat right, get plenty of rest and spend time with family and friends doing fun activities. Once you’re in the habit of being physically active, try to incorporate regular exercise into your daily schedule. Activities that are continuous and rhythmic — and require moving both your arms and your legs — are especially effective at relieving stress. Walking, running, swimming, dancing, cycling, tai chi and aerobic classes are good choices. Enjoy our beautiful outdoors!
Quality of life is as important to operating a successful business as hard work. Much research has been done on the value of a healthy lifestyle in creative thinking and having more energy.
Honesty and integrity reduce stress and create a more successful business environment. It’s much easier to be truthful then try to remember a story to cover dishonesty. Employees will often behave as they see management behaving. Customers appreciate knowing they can trust you to deliver on time and on budget but if you can’t communicate how you intend to meet the customer’s timeline, problems will occur. Family will react more positively if you share what you are feeling and address their concerns proactively.
Accept the ups and downs of running a business as part of the process. A positive attitude is often the most important part of reducing stress. Not everything that happens in a business is controllable. Let go of the need to make every decision and run every project. Delegate where appropriate.
To reduce stress, find the management tools that work best for you. Develop a healthy perspective on what’s truly important to your happiness and what’s getting in the way. Most business owners say operating their own business is the most exciting thing they can do to earn a living, that even with the stresses they wouldn’t want to do anything else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.