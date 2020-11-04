Crabbers and other Pacific Northwest commercial fishermen are being asked to participate in an online survey being conducted to help the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration understand the impacts of COVID-19 on fishing businesses.
“As the seafood industry responds and adapts to the impacts of COVID-19, NOAA is working to fill in some information gaps in their COVID-19 studies and surveys,” the agency said. “One of those gaps is West Coast seafood harvesters — folks on the East Coast have already been surveyed. We'd like your help in making sure West Coast harvesters are included in this important work to document impacts to our industry.”
The survey — available at tinyurl.com/Crab-Covid-Survey — should take less than 5 minutes to complete.
When providing this data to NOAA fisheries, no identifiers are included and the information will only be used to understand the impacts of COVID-19.
NOAA will use the data it gathers to understand and share updates with Congress and the public on topics related to COVID-19, including economic relief, long-term economic projections and other issues as they relate to the seafood industry.
