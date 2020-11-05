The financial services company WalletHub reported last month that the average American credit score is 680, but found Oregon and Washington residents are doing substantially better.
WalletHub compared the average credit scores of residents in each of the 50 states as of September 2020, based on TransUnion data. Washington residents were third best in the U.S., with a combined average of about 709 and Oregon was sixth with 707.
Minnesota was first in the nation with an average of 720, while Mississippi was last at 657.
The nationwide 680 average “puts the average American slightly below the bottom of the good credit range. The number to strive for is at least 750, which marks the beginning of the excellent credit range,” WalletHub said.
“A person’s credit score is one of the biggest factors that determines the course of their financial life, from getting credit cards to qualifying for home loans to even renting apartments,” the firm said.
