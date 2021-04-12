WARRENTON — Telecommunications provider Charter Communications, branded as Charter Spectrum, has opened a new store at the North Coast Retail Center to assist with internet and phone services.
“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” Pattie Eliason, senior vice president of Spectrum Stores & Retail, said in a release. “Our new store in Warrenton is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while following current local and state health and safety guidelines.”
The store offers devices and services for Spectrum Mobile, Spectrum Internet and Spectrum TV. Customers can also come to the store to make payments, upgrade or exchange equipment.
The Spectrum store at 1546 S.E. Ensign Lane. It opens weekdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
