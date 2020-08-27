ASTORIA — The Oregon Legislature, in partnership with Gov. Kate Brown and Business Oregon, has allocated $230,000 in state funds to aid small businesses and nonprofit organizations in Clatsop County that have been adversely affected by the covid-19 pandemic.
Business Oregon allocated the funds to the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District (Col-Pac), which has contracted with Clatsop Economic Development Resources (CEDR) to administer the grants. This is the second round of grants CEDR is administering. In mid-July, the organization distributed $119,342 to 37 small businesses and nonprofits.
There are two important changes to eligibility requirements for the current round of grants:
• First, businesses with 25 or fewer employees are now eligible.
• Second, businesses that have received federal emergency assistance under the federal CARES Act are also eligible, within certain limitations specified by the state. Businesses that have received federal emergency assistance must reduce any state grant award amount requested by any amount applicant has received from federal CARES Act funds or other federal funds, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP); Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL); and EIDL Advance; and other federal programs for emergency pandemic funding.
As in the first round of grants, businesses that have not received federal emergency assistance under the federal CARES Act are eligible for the state grant. Grant amounts will range from $2,500 to $25,000, depending on number of employees.
The State of Oregon covid-19 Emergency Business Grant application is now available at clatsopcc.edu/cedr. Applicants may apply online or by completing a PDF file. All applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. Should the total requested by eligible applicants exceed total grant funds available, a random selection process will be administered to determine grant awardees. Grants are expected to be distributed by Oct. 10.
It is intended that these state funds are equally accessible to all Oregonians. Outreach is being conducted to encourage applications from business owners of historically disadvantaged population groups (Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native American, and women-owned businesses). Applications are available in English, Spanish, Korean, Russian, Chinese and Vietnamese. Sole-proprietor business owners are encouraged to apply as well.
To ask questions or obtain additional information, contact cedr@clatsopcc.edu.
