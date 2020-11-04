KIA food donation
Warrenton KIA donated to the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank. From left to right, Grace Taylor with the Clatsop County food bank, Clatsop Community Action Executive Director Viviana Matthews and KIA dealer operator Roxanne Williams pose for a photo with the check. 

 Courtesy of Warrenton KIA

WARRENTON — Warrenton KIA filled a KIA Soul with donations of non-perishable food and donated $2,000 to the Clatsop Community Action's Regional Food Bank.

Warrenton KIA has been family-owned and operated by the family of dealer operator Roxanne Williams for 22 years. 

