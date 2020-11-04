WARRENTON — Warrenton KIA filled a KIA Soul with donations of non-perishable food and donated $2,000 to the Clatsop Community Action's Regional Food Bank.
Warrenton KIA has been family-owned and operated by the family of dealer operator Roxanne Williams for 22 years.
