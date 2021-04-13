Columbia Memorial Hospital has added physician assistant Tom Haigler at the Astoria Primary Care Clinic.
Haigler has more than 30 years in the field, including the last 17 years in primary care in Wyoming. He spent 14 years seeing acute patients as a physician’s assistant in the Army, earning several awards and decorations as a combat veteran.
Haigler got his bachelor’s as a physician associate at University of Oklahoma and his master’s in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska. He specializes in wellness and treating hypertension, thyroid disease, diabetes and mental health.
“I am excited to work with the caring team of providers and specialists at CMH, as well as develop a partnership with my patients so we can work together to provide them with the care that they not only expect, but they deserve,” Haigler said in a statement from the hospital.
Haigler moved to Long Beach, Washington, with his wife Emily and their four dogs. In his spare time, he likes to hunt, fish, barbecue and camp.
