Coast River Business Journal is looking forward to hosting several events in the coming months in the spirit of chronicling the joy of business in the Columbia-Pacific region. While we’re in the planning stages, we want to hear from you, our readers, about what events you’d like to attend this year.
Through our events survey found on page 13 and online at surveymonkey.com/r/HHW3T9S, please let us know what topics would engage you, what kind of format you’d prefer and who you want to hear from. As the weather warms up and more residents are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, these events have the potential to be in-person as well as virtual.
Maybe you want to hear from young entrepreneurs about how they stepped out on their own and achieved self-employment, or maybe you want to have a conversation with real estate professionals to learn about how to navigate the tight housing market or purchase commercial space. Possibly you’d pivot toward other important topics, such as diversity in business, women in the workplace, the state of the tourism industry or an economic outlook for our region. When it comes to planning business events, there are so many routes to take, and we want to make sure you’re on board.
We’re excited to hear from you and to see you at these future events.
