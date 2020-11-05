My cousin Bob Bell and I — like most people here — are still very much connected to our rural roots. Our conversations often revolve around the weather. While we don’t have livestock to worry about getting through the winter, our long twice-a-week walks give us a first-hand reason to watch the Doppler radar for incoming rain squalls.
The radar is a wonderful tool to see what’s coming from out at sea, helping save fishermen’s lives. Try it out yourself at radar.weather.gov/radar.php?rid=lgx. Far less importantly, it allows Bob and I to avoid getting drenched miles from home on some storm-lashed beach.
We also discuss the changing seasons, with Bob arguing for the astronomical onset of winter — Monday, Dec. 21, this year. On the other hand, I believe winter is best defined by the climate. The onset of winter in these parts is nearly always around Halloween — which conveniently coincides with the ancient Samhain religious festival and the traditional start of winter in pagan times. Our ancestors defined winter by its storms and scarcity, bringing a need to cull herds and hunker down.
From a modern economic standpoint, this remains the time of hunkering down. When I moved here nearly 30 years ago, it still wasn’t uncommon for visitor-oriented business owners to close down and head for sunny climes until spring break. In this COVID-blighted winter, when small businesses around the world are figuring how to cling to life, there are many emotional discussions about whether to keep the doors open this winter, or close temporarily — or even permanently. The death of any entrepreneurial dream should be painfully marked by each of us.
There will certainly continue to be tourists — for one thing, king tides Nov. 12-19 and then again in mid-December and mid-January will bring storm watchers to the coast for an increasingly popular spectator activity. With luck, razor clam digging can resume as a toxic algal bloom runs its course.
Beyond this, we each should feel a personal responsibility for contributing to keeping local businesses alive. This is a Christmas season like none other in living memory. It will be a challenge having in-person celebrations with loved ones. There is no better time to show our affection by buying them local gift certificates for home-owned restaurants and stores. Look for unique Columbia-Pacific products and services to brighten the lives of those we long to see and hold.
An upside of starting the actual winter as early as we do is that spring begins making an appearance by middle to late February. It may seem far off now, but very soon the flowers will be coming up, the days will be getting longer, and we all avidly hope this horrible pandemic will begin fading away. In the meantime, let’s take good care of one another here on the storm-tossed shore.
