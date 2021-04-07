Name: F/V Redeemer
Owner: Jay Vaughn
Homeport: Ilwaco
Year: 1988
Length: 52 feet
Beam: 20 feet
Draft: 7 feet
Engine: Cummins 855, 425 HP
Cruising speed: 8.5 knots
Fuel capacity: 3,800 gallons diesel
Use:
The F/V Redeemer is a commercial fishing vessel used for Dungeness crab, shrimp and longlining.
Owner Jay Vaughn purchased the vessel last fall from a fisherman based in Newport, where the F/V Redeemer was among the vessels featured in Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch: Dungeness Cove” series in 2016.
A sponson has since been added to improve stability, which added two feet to the overall length and six feet to the width, Vaughn said.
“It’s impressive, one of the most stable boats I’ve ever been on,” he said.
With the Dungeness crab season wrapping up, Vaughn soon plans to turn his attention to the shrimp fishery, which will be his first.
“Shrimp will get going here shortly. I’m excited to try something new,” he said.
