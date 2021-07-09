LONG BEACH — Roughly two years after opening Eden’s Bouquet along Pacific Avenue in downtown Long Beach, Jennifer Stenersen has opened a new retail outlet for upscale men’s and women’s clothing, home goods and gifts.
In June, Stenersen, 48, officially opened Raven Ridge Mercantile at 304 Pacific Ave. South in downtown Long Beach.
Stenersen described the inventory as “mid to high-end,” including locally made jewelry, homewares and men’s and women’s clothing, featuring Seattle-based C.C. Filson products.
High-end clothing demand spurs second store
Demand, particularly for well-made women’s clothing, inspired Stenersen to open her second retail store after opening Eden’s Bouquet in spring 2019.
“At Eden’s Bouquet the higher-end does surprisingly well,” Stenersen said. “People have been asking for more women’s clothing (at Eden’s Bouquet) and I just didn’t have the space for it.”
Stenersen sprang to action when the opportunity to lease a second storefront, located across the street from the Long Beach Tavern, became available.
After signing a lease in May, work began on preparing the space, including a new ceiling, lights and paint among the interior makeovers.
More merchandise has been added each week, with additional products anticipated as the brisk summer retail season marches on.
“It’s such a good location. I think it will do really well,” Stenersen said.
Clothing with a Northwest edge
Filson is a retail legend, having started out serving would-be fortune hunters departing from Puget Sound for the gold fields of the Yukon and the Klondike at the turn of the 19th century. In the mid-20th century, Filson became the go-to brand for loggers and other rugged outdoorsmen.
In the waning years of the 20th century and now in the 21st, the retailer endeavors to focus on high-quality American made clothing and leather goods, though sometimes at prices that would make old-time loggers wince: A traditional red and black Mackinaw jacket goes for $495.
“Might as well have the best” is the Filson slogan.
