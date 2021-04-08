ASTORIA – The Columbia River Maritime Museum has once again received the highest national recognition given to U.S. museums, accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums. The museum was first accredited in 1980, and all museums undergo re-accreditation review every 10 years. The process entails a self-study, a site visit by peer reviewers and consideration by the accreditation committee.
The accreditation program is meant to bring accountability and self-regulation to the museum industry. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is one of 60 accredited museums in Oregon. Across the U.S., only 1,070 out of about 33,000 museums are accredited.
